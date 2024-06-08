Exciting programme for RiverLight 2024 - Sleaford's celebration of community, culture and heritage

All female Spanish troupe, Rojo Telon will perform musical aerial circus show at the finale of the fringe opening weekend weekend of RiverLight on Sunday, June 16.

RiverLight Festival 2024 is poised to be another glorious celebration of Sleaford's creativity, culture and community.

This third celebration of the town's rich culture and heritage, will once again bring the town alive with arts, music, drama and dance, this time featuring a colourful community parade on Saturday, June 22.

“We have an exciting and uplifting programme that celebrates this area and brings our communities together,” said Marion Sander, from the RiverLight Team, based at The Hub craft centre in Sleaford

Fringe events run from June 15 to 21 and include a ‘Lincolnshire Sings’ community singing workshop in St Denys’ Church and an Active Travel event to promote the use of walking, cycling and public transport on Saturday June 15. An international circus act headlines activities on Sunday June 16 on Eastgate Green with associated events including music and creative workshops and a have-a-go opportunity with the Slea Paddlers.

A La Puppet Carte by Thingamajig Theatre.

The festival also coincides with the North Kesteven Walking Festival and participants can discover many local walks, including a Summer Solstice walk and picnic on Castle Field led by Mark Bamford of Sleaford Museum.

Sleaford Climate Action Network is organising a film festival during the RiverLight Fringe week based at the Masonic Rooms, showing a series of climate-related films.

The community parade, new for this year, will involve local schools and groups taking part in costume-making and dance workshops in the lead up to the parade.

Starting at Boston Road Recreation Ground, the parade will head up Southgate, turning onto Eastgate, into Carre Street then into Navigation Yard, finishing on Eastgate Green with some dance performances and other surprises.

Everywhere's a Beach by Hikapee.

Lucy Lumb, Visual Arts Development Coordinator at The Hub said: “We have invited local groups and schools to participate in the parade and working with artists from Lumo Workshop we're all feeling very positive and excited, it promises to be another fantastic event.”

The parade starts at 3pm taking 30-40 mins to reach Eastgate Green.

The programme of performances for June 22 includes dance, theatre and walkabouts such as Casson and Friends, Swan in Love, Spring-a-Lings, Handmade Theatre, Feet Off the Ground, Hikapee Theatre, Circus Starlight, Rhubarb Theatre, Dance Free silent disco and more.

Finale acts and activities will take place at Eastgate Green, Bristol Arcade, the Riverside Centre, along Southgate and outside Sleaford Museum. There will also be activity outside Sleaford Leisure Centre at East Banks in the form of an Eco Village, at the Nettles arts space further along the river bank and at Cogglesford Mill, putting the river at the heart of the festival.

Spring-a-Lings by The Vortexes.

RiverLight is supported by North Kesteven District Council and the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund. Complementary projects include a new children’s story book with Rose Feather about the castle; Will Lindley drawing commissions of the castle for a town centre temporary installation; and an Adrian Riley heritage stories installation.

Festival programmes are out now from the Hub and other venues.

Community activities include:

● A billboard art commission from Sleaford-based Ellie Benton with accompanying

Wonderland of Games by Rhubarb Theatre. Photo: Phil Crow

exhibition at the Carre Gallery.

● Flags project with Sleaford-based Ruth Burrows.

● Insect trail with Sleaford-based Emily Cartwright and students from Kesteven and

Sleaford High School.

● Kindness tokens installation with locally-based Hannah Price.

● Hub-led craft-making flowers and decorations for Eastgate Green.

Ripple Effect by Ruth Burrows & Hannah Price.

● Watermills and windmills workshops and installation with locally-based Mark Clarke.

● Photography exhibition at Cogglesford Mill with Sleaford-based Jon Pear.

● Mishap Theatre’s project with Mosaic Youth Hub.

● Rainbow Stars and Martyn Bignell working together for the parade.

● DJ sets with #4EBT local DJs.

● Music programme to include programming of young bands, folk music

● performances and busking spots around town for acoustic sets and choirs.

● Islamic Centre, St Denys Church, Interflora open day.

● Eco Village activities and stalls at Eastbanks Car Park.

● Unify Dance performance.

● DJ set at the Barge & Bottle.

● Ladies Choir concert in St Denys.