Expect hot stuff when Forbidden Nights visits New Theatre Royal Lincoln

See the Forbidden Nights show when the production visits New Theatre Royal Lincoln

New Theatre Royal Lincoln August 5

After packing out the New Theatre Royal Lincoln’s auditorium in 2019, Forbidden Nights returns for more.Forbidden Nights is a new genre of entertainment, combining circus and acrobatic skills with finely honed physiques… circus just got sexy.The production showcases stunt-orientated routines and explosive choreography, performed by a hand-picked cast from across the UK, which featured on Britain’s Got Talent 2015.Their audition was so popular that it has accumulated more than 80 million hits on YouTube, making it one of the top ten most watched Britain’s Got Talent auditions ever.Audiences will have an evening to remember with thrills, fantasy, and forbidden thoughts at every turn.Forbidden Nights stars world-renowned circus performers and variety acts, jam-packed with action routines from opener until finale.

For more on the show, you can go to www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.