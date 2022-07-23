Sir Ranulph Fiennes is to present live show Living Dangerously (Photo by Gary Salter - www.garysalter.com)

New Theatre Royal Lincoln, October 26.

Sir Ranulph Fiennes has spent his life in pursuit of extreme adventure, risking life and limb in some of the most ambitious private expeditions ever undertaken.

Amongst his many record-breaking achievements, he was the first to reach both Poles, the first to cross the Antarctic and Arctic Ocean, and the first to circumnavigate the world along its polar axis.

In Living Dangerously, Sir Ranulph offers a personal journey through his life, from his early years to the present day. Living Dangerously is both light-hearted and strikingly poignant .

Sir Ranulph’s many endeavours have pushed his endurance levels to the very limits, inspiring generations and making him a pioneer of exploration with an unparalleled story to tell.

Details: For more on tickets, see www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk