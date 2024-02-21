Explorer Ben Fogle's latest incredible journey will bring him to the area
Lincoln Engine Shed, March 24.
Best known as a presenter on shows including Animal Park and Countryfile, Ben will bring his new tour Wild to theatres across the country in March, including a date in the area.
Ben Fogle – Wild sees the broadcaster and adventurer share stories of hope, possibility and positivity from his extraordinary encounters around the world.
Ben Fogle’s career has taken him to some of the most extreme locations in the world, whether filming for documentaries or tackling some of mankind’s greatest physical challenges.
Ben will take audiences on a new journey to relive the inspiring and uplifting tales he has encountered along the way.
The show promises to be hair-raising, uplifting and wildly entertaining, as Ben shares the amazing encounters he’s had with people and animals around the world.
Details: For tickets, go to www.engineshed.co.uk.
