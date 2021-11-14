Extra date for Jon Richardson's visit to Lincoln Engine Shed

See comedian Jon Richardson at Lincoln Engine Shed

Lincoln Engine Shed, February 1 and 2, 2023.

Jon Richardson’s eagerly-awaited The Knitwit Tour has been rescheduled but the good news is that an extra date has been added for his visit to Lincoln Engine Shed.Of the rescheduling, Jon says: "I am in no doubt that not getting to hear my whining voice will not be the worst thing that happens to anyone this year, but still I am gutted not to be heading out on the road as promised. I hope to see you all with a show that will be worthy of your patience and loyalty.”Will the recycling be put out on the right day? Who is going to smooth over the top of the margarine? How many lights are on upstairs when everybody is downstairs?Watch Jon pretend that these aren't his foremost concerns as he leaves home on his first tour since the last one.Jon is best known as a team captain on 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Cats Countdown, host of Dave’s Ultimate Worrier, and star of the sitcom Meet the Richardsons.

