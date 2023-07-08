Lincoln Cathedral, December 16 and 17.

It might be glorious sunshine outside, but at Lincoln Cathedral there is frosty, festive, family fun in the air with news that tickets have gone sale for its much-loved annual screening of the BAFTA-winning animation The Snowman.The popular performances at the cathedral have become a highlight of the Christmas season for many families, with tickets to the 2022 event selling out in less than 24 hours.To meet this exceptional demand, two additional performances have been scheduled for 2023.

The festive classic will be shown on a big screen in the nave, accompanied as always by a live orchestra and soloists from the Cathedral Choir.On Saturday, there are five performances throughout the day at 11am, 1.30pm, 3pm, 7pm and 8.30pm. On

Performances of The Snowman will return toLincoln Cathedral later in the year. (Photo credit: Chris Vaughan Photography for Lincoln Cathedral)

Sunday, the performances will begin at 6pm and 7.30pm.

Samantha Mellows, director of visitor experience and enterprise at Lincoln Cathedral, said: “We are excited to bring the snowman back to Lincoln this year.

"The event is always so popular, we have added an extra two performances on Sunday so that as many people as possible can enjoy this festive favourite.

"There may also be a few surprises this year to make it extra special so it’s surely a date not to miss!”

The Snowman has become an integral part of many families’ Christmas since the picture book was first published in 1978. The animated version was first broadcast on Channel 4 in 1982 and has been shown every year since.

The heart-warming story will be accompanied by a live orchestra who will bring the score to life and make the most of the incredible acoustics of the Cathedral.

The nave will be lit to create a magical atmosphere ensuring an unforgettable experience for adults and children alike.

Tickets for The Snowman at Lincoln Cathedral are from £9. For full details and to book your tickets, visit www.lincolncathedral.com