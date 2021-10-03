Fab tribute show in store with The Bootleg Beatles

Baths Hall Scunthorpe, October 16.
The world-famous tribute band The Bootleg Beatles will perform their latest show, entitled Getting Back.It features a special set from The Beatles’ last ever concert on the roof of Apple Records, plus all the hits and more.Tracing the Fab Four’s journey through the Swinging Sixties and with every detail forensically observed from the costumes and instruments to their flawless renditions of the classic hits, any performance by The Bootleg Beatles is truly is a show of mind boggling authenticity.This new tour includes a special set from the Apple rooftop concert to celebrate the upcoming release of the eagerly-awaited new Peter Jackson Beatles documentary The Beatles: Get Back.This show is an absolute must for Beatlemaniacs of all ages.
Details: For more on the show and how to get hold of tickets, you can check out www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk