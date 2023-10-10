Families can make the short trip to enjoy half-term activities Lincoln Castle

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lincoln Castle, October 23 to 29.

​Lincoln Cathedral has a range of entertaining family activities lined up for half-term, including crafts, interactive shows, and exhibitions to appeal to all ages.

Highlights include the opportunity to meet the Teach Rex Dragons in the Chapter House on Wednesday, October 25, Storytelling by Rhubarb Theatre (pictured) on Friday, October 27, a laser show as part of the Frequency Festival on Saturday, October 28, and a traditional carousel on the Dean’s Green from the Friday to Sunday.

Rhubarb Theatre are among the groups involved the half-term activities at Lincoln Castle. (Photo by Electric Egg)

Alongside these events, there will be craft activities from Monday to Friday in the Cathedral learning centre where children can help to complete a giant monster 3D collage, create concertina dragons, make marvellous monster masks and design their very own monster badges.

Full details of the events can be found on the Cathedral website at www.lincolncathedral.com.