Room On The Broom can be seen at The Drill in Lincoln

The Drill, Lincoln, October 5.

The Olivier Award-nominated adaptation of the best-selling picture book Room on the Broom will conjure a quirky and fun-filled experience for kids of all ages when it comes to the city venue soon.

Family audiences from across the area won’t want to miss this theatrical treat.

Jump on board the broom with the witch and her cat in Tall Stories’ fun-filled adaptation of Room on the Broom, the best-selling picture book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler.

The witch and her cat are travelling on their broomstick when they pick up some hitch-hikers – a friendly dog, a beautiful green bird and a frantic frog.

But this broomstick’s not meant for five and – CRACK – it snaps in two… just as the hungry dragon appears.

Will there ever be room on the broom for everyone? Find out in the magical show for everyone aged three and up.

Details: Go to www.lincolndrill.co.uk