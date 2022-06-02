Family fun at New Theatre Royal Lincoln with kids’ TV stars Danny and Mick

This family show stars CBBC’s newest comedy stars Danny & Mick, recently nominated for the TV Comedy Awards in the Best New Sitcom category.Danny, Mick and their dad Clive have decided they don’t make enough money from their circus, so they get themselves part-time jobs as night watchmen in the museum to make ends meet.However, things do not go according to plan when they disturb the ‘Ancient Custard Pie’ and release the ‘Phantom of Slapstick’.The trio soon realise they are not alone when the museum comes to life at the stroke of midnight and chaos breaks out.This year’s show from the trio is packed full of comedy routines, magic, mayhem, slapstick and specialty acts, making it a laugh-out-loud offering not to be missed for the whole family.