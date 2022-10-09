Family fun during the autumn with wide range of activities at The Drill

Enjoy some forthcoming family-friendly events at The Drill in Lincoln

The Drill, Lincoln, during October.

The iconic arts venue will host a series of local events for families this autumn, with a range of inclusive entertainment for young children.

The Drill will host engaging community-centred events including Lil’ Drills - a weekly creative session for preschool children - as well as a Diddy Disco, an immersive disco for under sevens.

Most Popular

Advertisement

Craig Morrow, theatre manager at The Drill, explained: “If your children haven’t tried Lil’ Drills or our Diddy Disco before, they’re in for a treat.

”With themes of music, dance and storytelling, it’s an enriching experience that little ones will love. The session varies every week to make sure it’s always fresh and fun.

“On top of this, our Diddy Disco is the ideal opportunity to connect with your kids in a completely safe ‘club’ environment. It’s a combination of exciting music, colourful lights, and a fun, friendly atmosphere little ones and their grown-ups will love.’

Details: For more on times and dates, go to https://www.lincolndrill.co.uk/whats-on/

Advertisement