A scene from the touring production of Zog (Photo credit: Mark Senior)

New Theatre Royal Lincoln, July 3 and 4.

Freckle Productions, in association with Rose Theatre, are to perform this family-friendly tale, based on the book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler

Large in size and keen in nature, Zog is eager to win a golden star at Madam Dragon’s school, where dragons learn all the things that dragons need to know.

Zog tries so very hard, perhaps too hard, and he bumps, burns and roars his way through years one, two and three.

Luckily, the plucky Princess Pearl patches him up ready to face his biggest challenge yet…a duel with knight, Sir Gadabout the Great!

The hit adaptation from Freckle Productions (the team behind Zog and the Flying Doctors and Stick Man) promises to be bigger, brighter and more roar-some than ever before.

The magical production for all ages features lively songs from Joe Stilgoe.

