Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, December 13 to 31.

Television and radio personality Mikey Smith will take on the titular role of Jack Trott while Steven Hall, who made the final of Britain’s Got Talent in 2011 with his hilarious dance routines, is set to take up the role of King Crackers in the eagerly-awaited panto at the Trinity Street-based venue.

Singing sensation Imy Hayes will be returning, having performed as part of Trio Entertainment‘s panto at the venue last year, and said that she “can’t wait to be back at the Trinity Arts Centre Theatre this Christmas”.

Don't miss the chance to see Jack and the Beanstalk at Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre.

Alex Hunt is also returning thanks to popular demand, as Dame Trott, with Gainsborough’s own Heather Peers joining them too - she will be performing as Fairy Beansprout.

It is presented by Trio Entertainment, in association with Trinity Arts Centre.

Details: For more on tickets for the performances, you can go to www.trinityarts.co.uk

