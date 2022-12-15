Family fun for all with The Wizard Of Oz at Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre

The Wizard Of Oz

Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, December 14 to 31.

This year’s fantastic, festive, family fun is up and running at the Trinity Street-based venue.

Advertisement

Ex-Coronation Street star Scott Wright, who played Sam Kingston in the soap and was nominated for a National TV Award while on the show, will be starring.

Most Popular

See The Wizard of Oz this Christmas at Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough

Advertisement

If you love adventure and are brave and clever enough – maybe you can help the cast follow the yellow brick road… all the way back to the fabulous Grade II-listed venue in Gainsborough.

Craig Sanders, Trinity Arts Centre manager, said he was delighted to bring Trio Entertainment on board to deliver the venue’s annual pantomime.

Advertisement

He said: “I’m thrilled that we have been able to maintain our annual pantomime at Trinity, and we are ready to welcome the thousands that join us for some festive cheer and family focussed magical moments.”

Details: For more, go to www.trinityarts.co.uk.

Advertisement