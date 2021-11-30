Baths Hall Scunthorpe, February 8.
Get ready for some fun for all the family in this hugely acclaimed show.Eric and Ern is a brilliant homage to Morecambe and Wise and is crammed full of those famous comedy sketches, from Grieg’s Piano Concerto, Mr Memory…’Arsenal’, to the paper bag trick!From the Olivier Award-nominated duo Ian Ashpitel and Jonty Stephens, this nostalgic show evokes memories of a time when whole families would huddle around the telly.Bringing you sunshine, this show is full of Morecambe and Wise’s most loved routines, songs and sketches and, of course, a musical guest. This is a show that hits all the right notes!Ian Ashpitel and Jonty Stephens have been performing and writing as Eric and Ern for more than five years. The research is there for all to see in their staggeringly accurate portrayal of the much loved British comedy duo.
