Jonty Stephens and Ian Ashpitel star in Eric 'n' Ern

Baths Hall Scunthorpe, February 8.

Get ready for some fun for all the family in this hugely acclaimed show.Eric and Ern is a brilliant homage to Morecambe and Wise and is crammed full of those famous comedy sketches, from Grieg’s Piano Concerto, Mr Memory…’Arsenal’, to the paper bag trick!From the Olivier Award-nominated duo Ian Ashpitel and Jonty Stephens, this nostalgic show evokes memories of a time when whole families would huddle around the telly.Bringing you sunshine, this show is full of Morecambe and Wise’s most loved routines, songs and sketches and, of course, a musical guest. This is a show that hits all the right notes!Ian Ashpitel and Jonty Stephens have been performing and writing as Eric and Ern for more than five years. The research is there for all to see in their staggeringly accurate portrayal of the much loved British comedy duo.

Details: Go to www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.