Make sure you check out Justin Fletcher's eagerly-awaited live family show at Scunthorpe's Baths Hall

Scunthorpe Baths Hall, March 20.

The children’s television megastar is heading out on the road with his all-singing and dancing show Justin Live – The Big Tour!Shows take place at 11am and 2.30pm. Doors open one hour prior to the start of the show.Justin Fletcher is a familiar face in households across the country. He stars in many CBeebies smash hit television shows including Gigglebiz, Gigglequiz, Something Special, Jollywobbles and Justin’s House.In addition, he has provided character voices for Tweenies, Boo, Toddworld, Shaun the Sheep and recently provided the voice for Shaun the Sheep in the hit Aardman movie Farmageddon.He has been the recipient of numerous children’s BAFTAs for his work and in 2008 was awarded an MBE for his services to television and to charity. In the eyes of a whole generation he truly is a superstar.

