Don't miss Tales From Acorn Wood - Live when it comes to New Theatre Royal Lincoln soon.

​New Theatre Royal Lincoln, September 24 to 25.

The national tour of the new stage production of Tales from Acorn Wood, based on Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s best-selling lift-the flap books for pre-school children, is not to be missed.

Poor old Fox has lost his socks. Are they in the kitchen or inside the clock? And Rat-a-tat-tat! Who’s that keeping tired Rabbit awake?You can also join in with Pig and Hen’s game of hide-and-seek and discover the special surprise Postman Bear is planning for his friends.

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Most Popular

Advertisement

Advertisement

Julia Donaldson explained: “I am really happy that the Tales from Acorn Wood are now moving to the stage. Fans of the books are bound to enjoy seeing the four main characters - Fox, Bear, Pig and Rabbit - brought to life through NLP’s clever staging.”

The show is packed full of toe-tapping songs and an array of beautifully crafted puppets.

Details: For more on ticket availability, you can go to www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk