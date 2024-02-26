Family fun with The Three Little Pigs at Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre

The Three Little Pigs is to be performed at Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre.

​Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, April 2.

Get ready for this forthcoming Easter treat for all the family, to be presented by Trinity Arts Centre and Lost The Plot Theatrical.

This interactive, family fun show is the perfect treat for piglets of all shapes and sizes.

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Most Popular

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Three Little Pigs is a new take on the traditional tale for children of today and is perfect for first-time theatre goers, featuring catchy songs, funky dances to clap along to and a rapping Wolf.

The ensemble cast narrate the story throughout.

This new children’s musical has an original book, music and lyrics by Richard Brindley and Edward Johnson.

Celebrated children’s theatre company Lost The Plot Theatrical once again tours the country following the success their hit musical from last year, The Three Billy Goats Gruff, which also came to Gainsborough.

Details: For more on tickets to see this oink-tastic family musical, you can go online to www.trinityarts.co.uk