Family fun with Zog and the Flying Doctors at New Theatre Royal Lincoln

Julia Donaldson (Photo credit: Steve Ullathorne)

New Theatre Royal Lincoln, March 14 and 15.

Zog and his crew are flying to the stage with a brand-new adventure in 2022.Based on the bestselling sequel by Julia Donaldson (pictured) and Axel Scheffler, Zog and the Flying Doctors will land at the New Theatre Royal Lincoln as part of its world premiere tour.Audiences can join Zog, a super keen student turned air-ambulance, and his Flying Doctor crew, Princess Pearl and Sir Gadabout, as they tend to a sunburnt mermaid, a unicorn with one too many horns and a lion with the flu.But Pearl’s uncle, the King, has other ideas about whether princesses should be doctors, and she’s soon locked back up in the castle in a crown and a silly frilly dress!With a bit of help from her friends, will Pearl prove princesses can be doctors too?

Details: For more on how to get tickets , go to www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.ukPhoto: Steve Ullathorne

