Family fun with Zog And The Flying Doctors at New Theatre Royal Lincoln
New Theatre Royal Lincoln, June 12 and 13.
Freckle Productions are back on the road with this theatre production based on the book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler.Zog, super keen student turned air-ambulance, still lands with a bang-crash-thump.Together with his Flying Doctor crew, Princess Pearl and Sir Gadabout, they tend to a sunburnt mermaid, a unicorn with one too many horns and a lion with the flu.However, Pearl's uncle, the King, has other ideas about whether princesses should be doctors, and she's soon locked up in the castle back in a crown and a silly frilly dress.
With a bit of help from some friends and half a pound of cheese, can Pearl make her uncle better and prove princesses can be doctors too?
With music and lyrics by Joe Stilgoe, this is a truly modern take on the classic fairy tale.
Details: For more on ticket availability, you can go to www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk
