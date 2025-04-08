Fantastic films are not to be missed at Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre

Pamela Anderson stars in The Last Showgirl.

Gainsborough’s Trinity Arts Centre has a tantalising selection of movies coming up soon for film fans of all ages in and around the town to enjoy.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Saturday, April 19, there’s a chance to watch Mickey 17 (15) on the big screen at the venue.

Directed by Bong Joon Ho, it features Robert Pattinson, Toni Collette and Steven Yeun among its talented cast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A crew member, chosen for perilous tasks as he can renew when he dies, finds his life is in disarray after a recent regeneration goes wrong in this sci-fi adventure, which contains some darkly comic scenes of violence and threat.

For younger viewers in the area, there’s the chance to see The Sloth Lane (U) on Sunday, April 20 at Trinity Arts Centre.

A young sloth and her family open a taco truck, clashing with a rival fast-food owner in this lively Australian animated comedy, which balances threatening and upsetting scenes with comedy and reassuring outcomes.

Directed by Tania Vincent and Ricard Cussó, it features the vocal talents of Leslie Jones, Remy Hii and Olivia Vásquez.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then on Friday, April 25, there are two highly contrasting films being screened at the venue.

Don't miss Mickey 17 at Trinity Arts Centre.

Tom Burke, Michael Fassbender and Cate Blanchett are among the stars in Black Bag (15), the latest film from star director Steven Soderbergh.

A methodical spy suspects that one of his co-workers, including possibly his very own spouse, may be responsible for the theft of a dangerous device in this gripping thriller.

On the same day, you can see Pamela Anderson’s highly acclaimed performance in The Last Showgirl (15).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In this movie directed by Gia Coppola that, it should be noted, contains some dance routines feature sexualised moves and nudity, a Las Vegas showgirl whose long-running stage show is set for closure faces challenges, both in her career and also in her personal life.

This tender and poignant US drama is not to be missed and has drawn warm praise from movie critics.

For more on how to book tickets to see these forthcoming films at the Trinity Street-based venue, you can go to www.trinityarts.co.uk