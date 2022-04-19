The legends of Irish music and song are not to be missed when they visit Lincolnshire soon.They are renowned for their hit songs I Will Love You, When You Were Sweet 16, The Green Fields of France, The Old Man, Red Rose Café and many more.The Fureys have been entertaining audiences worldwide for 44 years, audiences that have included former Australian Prime Minister John Howard, former Irish President Mary McAleese and the late Pope John Paul while Tony Blair has publicly stated his favourite peace song of all time is their Green Fields of France, and President Michael D Higgins attended their last concert in National Concert Hall.Dave Stewart from the Eurythmics has credited Eddie Furey with teaching him his first chords on guitar when they met up in the North East while Dave was still a teenager.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​