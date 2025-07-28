Heavy Horse Parade in the Main Ring. L-R Anne Butler, Charles Pinchbeck, Shelagh Everitt with horses, Jack and Tanya. Best Agricultural Turn-outplaceholder image
Fantastic show thanks to tremendous community effort

Published 28th Jul 2025, 17:24 BST
The chairman of Heckington Show is confident its future is in good hands as the 157th annual event went off superbly on Saturday and Sunday with the helping of a growing contingent of young volunteers to carry it on.

He said: “People are so full of enthusiasm and keen to take it as far as it can go in what is effectively the sixth generation of locals running it. Given how much it means to the village and across the county, everybody is really keen for it to continue.

"A particularly pleasing aspect has been the enthusiasm of the younger generation to participate and help with the staging. We had a team of 15 younger people set up the horticulture tent in an hour and a half!”

In this milestone year for the 80th annuversary of the end of the Second World War, crowds were even treated to flypasts by the Lancaster on Saturday plus the Spitfire and Hurricane of the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight on Sunday.

Here we have just some of the images giving you a flavour of this year's event. You can find more at www.lincolnshireworld.com

Senior 400m handicap final

1. Senior 400m handicap Final

Senior 400m handicap final Photo: David Dawson

Gatecrashers in the Concert Marquee

2. Concert Marquee

Gatecrashers in the Concert Marquee Photo: David Dawson

Medallists in the children's races. L-R Luella Wright 4 and Sunday Wright 2

3. L-R Luella Wright 4 and Sunday Wright 2

Medallists in the children's races. L-R Luella Wright 4 and Sunday Wright 2 Photo: David Dawson

Julie Watson of Folkingham with her homemade chutneys business, Honest to Goodness

4. Julie Watson of Folkingham with her homemade chutneys. Honest to Goodness

Julie Watson of Folkingham with her homemade chutneys business, Honest to Goodness Photo: David Dawson

