Fantastic show thanks to tremendous community effort

He said: “People are so full of enthusiasm and keen to take it as far as it can go in what is effectively the sixth generation of locals running it. Given how much it means to the village and across the county, everybody is really keen for it to continue.
"A particularly pleasing aspect has been the enthusiasm of the younger generation to participate and help with the staging. We had a team of 15 younger people set up the horticulture tent in an hour and a half!”
In this milestone year for the 80th annuversary of the end of the Second World War, crowds were even treated to flypasts by the Lancaster on Saturday plus the Spitfire and Hurricane of the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight on Sunday.
Here we have just some of the images giving you a flavour of this year's event. You can find more at www.lincolnshireworld.com
