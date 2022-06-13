Farmer Joe, 10, is Lincolnshire Show’s youngest exhibitor

Young farmer Joe Trofer-Cook, 10, will be sharing his farming knowledge at the Lincolnshire Show.

Joe Trofer-Cook, the youngest exhibitor the show has seen since its launch 137 years ago, will be bringing his own lambs, including his ewe named Butterbean, when the event returns next week on Wednesday and Thursday, June 22 and 23.

Joe will be sharing his knowledge of animals as well as providing some top farming tips.

Farmer Joe has been attending the show as a visitor since he could walk. From learning his colours from the paintwork on tractors to spending lots of time outside with his grandad and animals, Joe has always had a passion for farming.

Clare Trofer, Joe's mother said: “Joe is extremely excited to exhibit his farming passion at the show this year. Since Joe was little, he has always loved the outdoors, spending time with his animals, and growing vegetables.

"While at school Joe struggled, which led to his diagnoses of autism, dyslexia and memory processing problems. However, Joe found happiness in the outdoors and especially in his animals.

“Since the pandemic, Joe’s interest in farming has only grown. With schools being closed during lockdown, it meant Joe could spend as much time outdoors as he liked. He started growing and selling his own vegetables, which eventually funded his three ewes. As time went on, Joe paid for his own sheep trailer and has now surpassed 30 sheep.”

This year’s Lincolnshire Show marks the first event since 2019, and will feature a variety of entertainment, food, shopping, music, horticulture andagriculture.

Jayne Southall, chief executive of Lincolnshire Showground, said: “The Lincolnshire Show is all about displaying talent and encouraging future generations to take an interest in agriculture - just like Farmer Joe has.”

Joe added: “I’m looking forward to the show and my advice to anyone who wants to be a young farmer, is to follow your dreams. Although we know some very nice farmers who help me, my mum and dad are not farmers, so I had to learn as I went along.”