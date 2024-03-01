Feeder gig at Lincoln Engine Shed is a must-see performance for fans in area

Alt rock aces Feeder are releasing a new double album, Black/Red, on April 5.Black/Red completes a trilogy of albums joined to 2022’s UK Top Five album Torpedo.New double A-side single Playing With Fire/ELF is out now.Feeder will be touring to promote the new releases, including a visit to the Engine Shed in mid-March.Vocalist, guitarist and writer Grant Nicholas expanded on the new album: “I really wanted the album to be split in two parts for the listener, CD1 and CD2, black and red rather than be one long player, almost like a musical production with an interval.“Making it was a very creative time for me as a writer and a real labour of love.”Grant added: “The Black/Red album for me personally was a musical pilgrimage and I feel the end result is undeniable Feeder.”