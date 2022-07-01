Feel the need for speed as Top Gun sequel is screened at Trinity Arts Centre

Film screenings continue at Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre.

Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, July 9 and 10.

Tom Cruise is back as Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell in this long-awaited sequel to 1986 smash hit Top Gun.

After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Maverick is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him.

When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialised mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: “Rooster,” the son of Maverick’s late friend Goose.

Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears.

Screenings take place at 3pm on both days, plus 7pm on Saturday, July 9.

Details: For more, go to https://trinityarts.co.uk/whats-on/top-gun-maverick-12a/