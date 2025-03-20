Festival of strange and supernatural at Louth Town Hall

Not of this Wold - festival of the strange and supernatural.

A festival of the strange, supernatural and mysterious is being planned to take place in Louth next month.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richard Daniels and Kate Cherrell are behind the event at Louth Town Hall on Saturday April 12, brought to you by Occultaria of Albion, Burials and Beyond and Louth Town Hall..

The event is called Not of this Wold and its theme is the supernatural, the strange and the paranormal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

iI is a full day of the weird, eerie and enigmatic, explains Richard: “The day involves a ‘weird’ market in the ballroom alongside talks on topics such as Lincolnshire ghosts and Lincolnshire folktales.”

The Market of the Weird in the ballroom is from 10am to 4pm - free entry. Stalls will be showcasing and selling all things supernatural, weird and mysterious.

Live music will be by Linoleum Department.

"In the evening there will be a screening of the classic TV film Penda's Fen as well as haunted synth music from The Heartwood Institute,” said Richard.

A performance from Occultaria of Albion, Master of Weird, will kick the evening off. The evening starts at 7pm and tickets are £8.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There will also be an opportunity for people to conduct a ghost hunt throughout the Town Hall - something which has never happened before,” he said. The Town Hall is rumoured to be haunted by multiple ghosts and presences. The hunt starts at 7pm and is limited to 10 people - tickets £30, continuing until 11pm.

For tickets and full listings go to louthtownhall.co.uk