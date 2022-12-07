Festive choral concert in Sleaford church returns

Sleaford Choral Society’s ever-popular Christmas concert is returning after its long absence since December 2019 due to disruption caused the Covid pandemic.

Concert venue - St Denys' Church, Sleaford.

Members are inviting residents to join them to celebrate the return of their annual event to mark Christmas once again after the three year break.

The concert will be held this Saturday (December 10), starting at 7.30pm in St Denys’ Church, in Sleaford Market Place.

In the first half, the choir will perform Handel’s Messiah (Part One) plus the Hallelujah Chorus, with all solos performed by members of Sleaford Choral.

This will be followed by a selection of seasonal works and songs, interspersed with traditional carols in a variety of arrangements.

There will be plenty of audience participation required in the carols throughout the second half of the concert, so audience members are invited to go along and join in the singing as much as you like.

Sleaford Choral Society members will be conducted by their musical director, Rowland Lee for the concert and accompanied by organist, David Shepherd.

Tickets are £10 and can be purchased on the door, or from any member of the society.

The ticket price includes a finger buffet at the interval, refreshments (wine and soft drinks) will also be available, which are not part of the ticket price.

Under 16s (accompanied) are admitted free of charge.