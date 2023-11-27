Festive entertainment in Gainsborough with performances of A Winter's Tale
St George’s Hall, Gainsborough, December 1/St Thomas’s Hall, December 2.
Members of Gainsborough’s Performing Arts Club St John’s are back in action with their latest production.
By the time you read this, the first performance of A Winter’s Tale will already have taken place at Gainsborough Methodist Church on November 24.
But there are still two more performances to catch this weekend, both starting at 7.30pm.
Presented, produced and performed by members of the community group, A Winter’s Tale offers up five fantastic seasonal stories, all based on Enid Blyton’s classic collections Winter Stories and Christmas Tales.
The stories will all be told through the use of music, dance, drama and narration.
Details: Tickets are £3.50 per person (under fives get in free). For more on ticket availability for these performances, go to www.performingartsclubstjohns.co.uk
