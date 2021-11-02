Festive fun in Chapterhouse's A Christmas Carol

County Assembly Rooms, Lincoln, December 9 to 12.

Chapterhouse Theatre Company continues its festive tradition of touring A Christmas Carol to UK theatres, castles, and cathedrals.Adapted for the stage by writer Laura Turner, A Christmas Carol is brought to life in a traditional production, with beautiful period costumes, song, dance, and a generous helping of Christmas spirit.The show is a festive treat for all ages as the winter evenings start to draw in.On Christmas Eve, the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge is whisked away on a journey through the past and into the future, accompanied by three ghosts determined to show him the true meaning of Christmas.Artistic director Richard Main said: “Christmas is the most magical time of the year, so I am thrilled that we get to join our audiences in celebrating the season. Hopefully people will go away with a warm, wintery glow.”

Details: For more on tickets, you can g o to chapterhouse.org

Chapterhouse Theatre Company will perform A Christmas Carol

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.