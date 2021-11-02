Festive fun in Chapterhouse's A Christmas Carol

County Assembly Rooms, Lincoln, December 9 to 12.
Chapterhouse Theatre Company continues its festive tradition of touring A Christmas Carol to UK theatres, castles, and cathedrals.Adapted for the stage by writer Laura Turner, A Christmas Carol is brought to life in a traditional production, with beautiful period costumes, song, dance, and a generous helping of Christmas spirit.The show is a festive treat for all ages as the winter evenings start to draw in.On Christmas Eve, the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge is whisked away on a journey through the past and into the future, accompanied by three ghosts determined to show him the true meaning of Christmas.Artistic director Richard Main said: “Christmas is the most magical time of the year, so I am thrilled that we get to join our audiences in celebrating the season. Hopefully people will go away with a warm, wintery glow.”
Details: For more on tickets, you can g o to chapterhouse.org