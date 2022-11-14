Plowright Theatre, Scunthorpe, December 7.

The talented performer Neil Sands and his cast are to perform their popular touring show Christmas Memories soon.

This will be a spectacular, spirit-lifting, heart-warming show full of festive nostalgia for you to enjoy.

Make sure you join the performers for a dazzling sleigh ride of yuletide memories, filled with more than 60 of your all-time favourite festive songs and carols that will have you singing along from start to finish and bringing back so many wonderful memories of Christmases past.

The performance features a shimmering stage set, stunning costumes, beautiful Christmas trees and even falling snow.

This is the perfect pre-festive treat, taking you back to a time when Christmas really was ‘the most wonderful time of the year’.

Details: For ticket availability to see the show, you can go to www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk

