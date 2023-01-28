Film screenings

Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough.

Three richly contrasting films will be screened over the coming days at the Trinity Street-based venue for movie fans in the area.

On Friday, February 3, you can see Bros (15), a romantic comedy in which two emotionally unavailable men form an unlikely relationship.

On the same day, you can catch Confess, Fletch (15). This crime comedy/drama sees Mad Men star Jon Hamm take over the role of the investigative reporter Fletch, played by Chevy Chase in two films in the 80s.

In the new film, the roguish Fletch becomes the prime suspect in a murder and sets out to prove his innocence.

Finally, director James Cameron is back with a bang, courtesy of Avatar 2: The Way Of Water (12A).

This is a fantasy sci-fi adventure in which a family being hunted by a team of mercenaries seeks refuge among an aquatic tribe.

Details: For more on tickets for these screenings, you can go to trinityarts.co.uk