Film fans have plenty to look forward to at Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre

Film screenings will continue at Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre this weekend.

Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, October 27.

There are some great movies to entertain cinema fans in the area as the Trinity Street-based venue continues its season of screenings.

Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Richard Attenborough star in a 30th anniversary screening of Steven Spielberg’s smash hit classic Jurassic Park (12A).

A pragmatic paleontologist touring an almost complete theme park on an island in Central America is tasked with protecting a couple of kids after a power failure causes the park's cloned dinosaurs to run loose.

On the same day, there will be a chance to see animated offering Puffin Rock and the New Friends (U).

When the last Little Egg of the season disappears under mysterious circumstances, Oona and some new friends race to bring it home before a big storm hits Puffin Rock and puts the entire island in danger.

Details: For more on the screenings, go to www.trinityarts.co.uk