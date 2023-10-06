Film screenings are not to be missed at Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre

Come and see some of the latest major movies at Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre.

Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough.

Film fans will be entertained by a couple of major movies coming soon at the Trinity Street-based venue.

The Lesson (15) can be seen on October 22. Liam, an aspiring and ambitious young writer, eagerly accepts a tutoring position at the family estate of his idol, renowned author JM Sinclair.

But soon, Liam realises he is ensnared in a web of family secrets, resentment, and retribution.The cast includes Richard E. Grant and Julie Delpy.

Then, on October 27, A Haunting In Venice (12A) sees Kenneth Branagh return as director and star of another Hercule Poirot mystery, based on Agatha Christie’s book Hallowe’en Party.

In post-World War Two Venice, Poirot, retired and living in his exile, reluctantly attends a seance. But when one of the guests is murdered, it is up to the former detective to once again uncover the killer.