Film screenings are not to be missed at Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre

Film screenings
By Steve Eyley
Published 7th Oct 2023, 00:00 BST
Come and see some of the latest major movies at Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre.

Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough.

Film fans will be entertained by a couple of major movies coming soon at the Trinity Street-based venue.

The Lesson (15) can be seen on October 22. Liam, an aspiring and ambitious young writer, eagerly accepts a tutoring position at the family estate of his idol, renowned author JM Sinclair.

    But soon, Liam realises he is ensnared in a web of family secrets, resentment, and retribution.The cast includes Richard E. Grant and Julie Delpy.

    Then, on October 27, A Haunting In Venice (12A) sees Kenneth Branagh return as director and star of another Hercule Poirot mystery, based on Agatha Christie’s book Hallowe’en Party.

    In post-World War Two Venice, Poirot, retired and living in his exile, reluctantly attends a seance. But when one of the guests is murdered, it is up to the former detective to once again uncover the killer.

    Details: See www.trinityarts.co.uk​​​​​​​

