Film screenings at Trinity Arts Centre to keep movie fans entertained during January

During January at Trinity Arts Centre. Gainsborough.
Movie lovers in the Gainsborough area have plenty to look forward to thanks to the latest screenings at the Trinity Street-based venue.
The Menu (15) can be seen on January 20 and is a US horror comedy starring Ralph Fiennes in which a group of people taste a celebrated chef’s tasty offerings, only for matters to take a dark turn.
In Matilda The Musical (PG), showing on January 21 and 22, this family comedy shines a light on Roald Dahl’s celebrated tale of a gifted girl who sets out to use her powers to help her friends.
Finally, on January 27, you can see the Bill Nighy-starring drama Living (12).
Set in the 1950s, the acclaimed film is about a staid, emotionally withdrawn local government official who receives news which compels him to completely rethink his outlook on life
Details: For more on the screenings at the venue, you can go to www.trinityarts.co.uk
