Film screenings for all ages to enjoy at Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre

Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, Saturday, April 22.

There will be a richly contrasting pair of entertaining films set for screenings this weekend at the Trinity Street-based venue in Gainsborough.

First up on Saturday will be Dreambuilders (U), the popular animated film.

One night, Minna discovers a world behind her dreams in which the dreambuilders create our dreams on theatre stages and finds out how to manipulate Jenny's dreams.

But interfering with people's dreams has dire consequences.

Later on the same day, you can see Creed III (12A), a movie that is sure to pack a punch.In third installment of the Creed franchise, Adonis has been thriving in both his career and family life, but when a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy resurfaces, the face-off is more than just a fight.

Details: For more on the screenings at Trinity Arts Centre, you can go to https://trinityarts.co.uk/ for tickets.

