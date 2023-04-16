Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Cause of death of much loved entertainer Paul O’Grady confirmed
8 hours ago UK leg of Orient Express scrapped due to Brexit
11 hours ago Royal Mail and Communication Workers Union reach agreement
12 hours ago Smart motorways axed: UK government scrap all new projects
12 hours ago Murray Melvin: Torchwood and A Taste of Honey star dies
13 hours ago BBC sends redundancy letters to top stars including Huw Edwards

Film screenings for all ages to enjoy at Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre

Film screenings

By Steve Eyley
Published 17th Apr 2023, 00:00 BST

Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, Saturday, April 22.

There will be a richly contrasting pair of entertaining films set for screenings this weekend at the Trinity Street-based venue in Gainsborough.

First up on Saturday will be Dreambuilders (U), the popular animated film.

Most Popular

    One night, Minna discovers a world behind her dreams in which the dreambuilders create our dreams on theatre stages and finds out how to manipulate Jenny's dreams.

    But interfering with people's dreams has dire consequences.

    Later on the same day, you can see Creed III (12A), a movie that is sure to pack a punch.In third installment of the Creed franchise, Adonis has been thriving in both his career and family life, but when a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy resurfaces, the face-off is more than just a fight.

    Details: For more on the screenings at Trinity Arts Centre, you can go to https://trinityarts.co.uk/ for tickets.

    For more entertainment stories from the area, you can click here or click here.

    Related topics:Gainsborough