Firefighters all set to join Santa for spectacular tour of Sleaford
The tour around the streets of Sleaford is a sight and sound spectacular and the team have been dropping hints that it may have an added twist year, as well as music, lights, two fire appliances and a truck carrying Santa and his sleigh perched on top of a house!
The annual event raises money for the Firefighters Charity, supporting firefighters and their loved ones who may have been killed, injured or fallen ill.
Things will kick off with a drive-through event at Sleaford Fire Station, off East Road, for anyone who may miss the tour around the streets.
Gates will be open from 5pm until 7pm on Thursday December 14 for people to drive past and view Santa and his sleigh.
The street tours will start at 5.30pm each evening. Exact routes will be posted the day before on the fire station’s Facebook page and are subject to call-outs for the crews.
The timetable is currently advertised as a rough guide for households to be prepared:
December 15 - Ruskington
December 18 - Clayhill Road, Rookery Avenue, George Street and Holdingham Grange.
December 19 - Ancaster Drive, Hervey Road, Ickworth Road, Victoria Avenue /St Edmunds Road, Handley Chase estate, then on to Tamer Road.
December 20 - St Giles Avenue, Russell Crescent, Stephens Way, Southfields.
December 21 - Tennyson Avenue, The Drove, North Parade, Stokes Drive, Jubilee Grove and York Road area.