Louth Rotary are to stage a Santa run for life.

Families are wanted to don Santa Claus suits and white beards for Louth’s first festive running event.

Louth Run for Life have joined forces with Louth Rotary to organise the first Louth Santa Run For Life in December.

The event follows on from the successful Louth Run for Life event which took place in June earlier this year. That event was run by the Louth Run for Life volunteer group who so far have raised over £750,000 for Cancer Research UK, with this year’s race being the 18th run in the town.

The Santa run will take place on Sunday December 8 at 11 am, and will start and finish in Louth Market Place following a route through the town around St James’ Church. People taking part can choose to run, jog or walk either 2km or 4km which the organisers say means this event is more suitable for all the family.

A Louth Rotary spokesperson said: “We love to get involved in fun and inclusive events and if we can raise money for good causes while we give our time, that's even better. Fighting disease is one of the core commitments of the work of Rotary International.

"The Louth Santa Run For Life will do so much to benefit our community by creating a fun, inclusive and colourful event which should also raise a lot of money for vital cancer research.

"We are delighted to be able to contribute our experience and time to help put on this very exciting new event for Louth with The Louth Run for Life.’

Chairman of Louth Run for Life, Simon West said: “When approached by Louth Rotary about the possibility of organising a Santa Run in the town, we jumped at the chance. It is something I have always wanted to organise for the town & this was a brilliant opportunity to partner with another great organisation to put this event on. It will be fantastic to see a crowd of runners dressed as Santa running around the town centre. It will be a great event to get everyone in the Christmas spirit.”

All monies raised by the run will be for Cancer Research UK. To sign up for the event you can register via the dedicated webpage: https://www.cancerresearchuk.org/get-involved/find-an-event/louth-santa-run-for-life

The entry fees are:

Adults (15+) £15

Youth (9-14) £10

Children (5-8) £10

The registration fee includes a Santa suit, a race number and a finisher’s medal.

Online entries will close on Sunday November 18. Once registration has closed, individuals will be contacted with information where to collect their Santa suit and race number.

Louth Rotary and Louth Run For Life are still looking for corporate sponsors to cover the event costs, so all entry fees can be donated to the charity.

If you are interested in being a corporate sponsor of this fun community event please get in touch by either emailing [email protected] or calling 07971 159138. Event marshalls to keep runners safe around the course are also needed for the day.