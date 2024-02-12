Folk ace Beans On Toast brings his new band to The Drill in Lincoln for tasty gig

See Beans On Toast and his band at The Drill in Lincoln.

The Drill, Lincoln, February 28.

English folk favourite Beans on Toast will be taking his brand new live band out on tour for the first time this February and March, including a visit to The Drill.

With a new-look outfit comprising Scottish guitar wizard/folk songsmith Memphis Gerald, honky-tonk royalty King Killership, percussive powerhouse Abbi Drums, and festival poet extraordinaire Bassie Gracie, Beans and the band will be smashing out tunes from his highly acclaimed new album The Toothpaste and the Tube, alongside a long list of bangers from his huge back catalogue of songs.

Every night of the tour, as well as performing with Beans, each individual band member will be showcasing their own material with a solo supporting set taking place earlier on in the evening.

Details: For more on ticket availability, you can go to www.lincolndrill.co.uk