Folk aces Leveret are not to be missed at Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough
Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, April 20.
A unique and award-winning collaboration between three of England's finest folk musicians will be seen soon at Trinity Arts Centre in an evening of compelling and captivating live music.
In 2023, Leveret celebrated ten years on the road with Forms, their latest album featuring new and traditional tunes played with the band’s trademark interaction and inventiveness.
Leveret's music is firmly rooted in the English tradition but sounds fresh and contemporary.
Over the years, their intimate presentation style has charmed countless audiences, helping the trio build a loyal following and demonstrating the enduring appeal and endless potential of the folk tune.Listeners both new and old can expect to see a performance by a band at the top of their game.
Details: For more on tickets for the gig, you can go to www.trinityarts.co.uk
