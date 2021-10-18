Folk aces Tannahill Weavers to hit stage at Trinity Arts Centre

Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, October 22.
A performance by these master musicians is always a treat for folk fans.Born out of a session in Paisley, Scotland, and named for the town's historic weaving industry and local poet laureate Robert Tannahill, the Tannahill Weavers have made an international name for their special brand of Celtic music.Come along to this gig at the Trinity Street-based venue and hear them blend the beauty of traditional melodies with the power of modern rhythms.As one of the world's premier traditional Celtic bands, their diverse repertoire spans the centuries with fire-driven instrumentals, topical songs, original ballads and lullabies, and humorous tales of life in Scotland.They are firmly established as one of the premier groups on the concert stage. The variety and range of the material they perform is matched only by their enthusiasm and lively spirits.