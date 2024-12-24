Folk aces The Young'uns are not to be missed in Scunthorpe visit

By Steve Eyley
Published 24th Dec 2024, 00:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The Young’uns

​Plowright Theatre, Scunthorpe, May 31.

Acclaimed North East folk act The Young’uns will celebrate two decades of singing together with a newly announced spring 2025 UK tour.

The much-loved trio – comprising Sean Cooney, Michael Hughes and David Eagle – will also each be celebrating their own individual 40th birthdays during the UK tour, in addition to the 20th anniversary of the band.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The Young'uns (Photo: Michael Hughes)The Young'uns (Photo: Michael Hughes)
The Young'uns (Photo: Michael Hughes)

The Young’uns have become one of UK folk music’s hottest properties and best-loved acts. The then teenage friends had stumbled over folk music in 2003 in the back room of a pub in their native Stockton-on-Tees.

20 years since that fateful night, they’ve carried their name around the globe, won three coveted BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards, played Glastonbury Festival and gained a reputation for singing life affirming songs of social conscience in immaculate three-part harmony.

For more on tickets, you can go to www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk

For more entertainment stories from the area, you can click here or click here.

Related topics:ScunthorpeNorth East
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice