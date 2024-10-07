Folk, Americana and roots gig at Alford Corn Exchange

London-based folk/Americana duo Roswell

An evening of live folk, Americana and roots music is coming to Alford Corn Exchange on Saturday October 26.

London-based folk/Americana duo Roswell and Yorkshire-based folk singer-songwriter Bella Gaffney, are co-headlining the gig, with local group Edith and The Kingpin opening the evening.

The event is free admission, but donations are welcomed. All money donated will be split between Alford Hub and Alford Town Promotions. Roswell are Zoë Wren and Jasmine Watkiss, two harmony-obsessed multi-instrumentalists who formed Roswell after an impromptu open mic night in Cambridgeshire in 2018. Within a few months they won Purbeck Rising 2018 and released debut EP ‘Remedy’, which won Fatea's EP of the Year 2019.

They have supported incredible musicians and toured around the UK, Germany and France.

Bella Gaffney.

Bella Gaffney is a singer-songwriter, guitar and banjo player.

Bella's music is characterised by her distinctive voice, intricate guitar playing and her storytelling.

Edith and the Kingpin features Lincolnshire’s Peter Conner, Paul Drewery, Richard Hodgetts and Caroline Cakebread. They perform a rich blend of folk and Americana, both original material and covers.

Doors open at 7pm for music to start at 7.30pm and you can reserve a seat by emailing: [email protected]