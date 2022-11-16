Folk favourites Fara are not to be missed next year in Gainsborough Trinity Arts Centre gig

FARA

You can see Fara at Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough early next year.

Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, February 11.

Folk fans are in for a real treat next year when the Scottish aces drop in for a performance at the Trinity Street-based venue.

Fusing the talents of three fine Orcadian fiddlers and vocalists – Jeana Leslie, Catriona Price and Kristan Harvey – alongside stand-out Highland pianist and newest member Rory Matheson, FARA have firmly secured their foothold at the forefront of the Scottish folk scene since taking 2014’s Orkney Folk Festival by storm.

Most Popular

Their unique mix of spell-binding vocals, intricately woven fiddle harmonies and energetic closers, combined with an obvious kinship born in childhood, is sure to delight and entertain audiences wherever they go.

Advertisement

The award-winning band continue to tour internationally, with sell-out performances at festivals across Europe, Australia and North America.

Details: For more on how to get tickets for this gig, you can go to https://trinityarts.co.uk/whats-on/fara/