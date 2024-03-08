Folk favourites Tannahill Weavers are not to be missed at Trinity Arts Centre.

The Tannahill Weavers are coming to Gainsborough soon.

Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, Saturday, March 16.​

​The Tannahill Weavers are one of Scotland’s premier traditional bands.

Their diverse repertoire spans the centuries with fire-driven instrumentals, topical songs, and original ballads and lullabies.

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Most Popular

Advertisement

Advertisement

They have that unique combination of traditional melodies, driving rhythmic accompaniment, and rich vocals that make their performances unforgettable.

Over the years, ‘the Tannies’ have been international trailblazers for Scottish music, and their tight harmonies and powerful, inventive arrangements have won them an army of fans from beyond the folk and Celtic music scenes.

From reflective ballads to foot-stomping reels and jigs, the variety and range of the material they will perform at the Trinity Street-based venue is matched only by their enthusiasm and their lively Celtic spirits.

Details: For more on ticket availability, you can see www.trinityarts.co.uk