Folk favourites The Young 'Uns to bring UK tour to The Drill in Lincoln

The Young ‘Uns

By Steve Eyley
Published 21st Apr 2023, 00:00 BST
The Young 'Uns are to perform a gig later in the year at The Drill in Lincoln.
The Young 'Uns are to perform a gig later in the year at The Drill in Lincoln.

The Drill, Lincoln, June 1

The Young ‘Uns have become one of UK folk music’s hottest properties and best-loved acts, a situation that might have seemed rather far-fetched 20 years ago.

But today there’s no denying it. Building and honing their act from their youthful beginnings, Stockton Folk Club’s star graduates went on to clinch the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards best group title two years running (2015 and 2016), toured their unique act in the USA, Canada and Australia, played Glastonbury Festival, as well as scooping the coveted best album award with the impressive Strangers at the 2018 BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards.

    More recently they have touched audiences on both sides of the Atlantic via acclaimed stage show The Ballad of Johnny Longstaff, based on the life of a Teesside local hero.

    New album Tiny Notes is out now and they will be touring to promote it.

    Details: For more, see lincolndrill.co.uk.

