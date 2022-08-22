Folk festival fills village with music and dance
It was a successful return for the Day of Lincolnshire Folk Festival, held for a second time in the grounds of Leadenham House, as well as other venues in the village.
The organising committee thanked everyone for attending, taking part, performing or volunteering as well as those who have funded the all-day popular event this year on Sunday, August 7.
Visitors also had to overcome roadworks causing diversions to the event, but the sun shone on the stages in the stableyard and in front of the country house, as well as at the village hall and Nuns Close.
There was folk music, dance and song, with support from The Hub in Sleaford, as well as an artisan market at Leadenham House too.
Workshops and special folk activities were held in Leadenham Village Hall and Leadenham Church. There were also songarounds, tune sessions and a folk trail.
The organisers this year combined with the Lincolnshire One Venues' Creative Summer programme of events and activities to bid for a grant from the Esmée Fairbairn Foundation to help put on the show.
The funding bid project – titled Reinvent – has helped support a summer of creativity across Lincolnshire, with public events ranging from world music to local folk acts, and from dance to community inspired crafts.
The event has grown out of the 600 Whiskies Unplugged folk festival which used to be based at The George Hotel in the village.