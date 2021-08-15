Folk festival is back on song

Enjoying the live music at the Courtyard Stage. EMN-210908-093740001

After a slow start due very miserable wet weather, the sun came out and the folk music by bands, singers and dancers was well supported across the five stages set around the village at The George Hotel, Nun’s Close near the village green and at Leadenham Teahouse and post office.

The festival is in its 11th year and Katie Mace, of Leadenham Teahouse, who helped arrange the artisan market, said: “With various events and festivals being cancelled in the last few weeks, we had been uncertain if our event would be able to go ahead.

“The Teahouse was busy as usual for take away coffee and cake – we sold of cake by 3.45pm so that was great!”

Katie, along with sister Kirsty, William Reeve of the Leadenham Estate and Tom Lane of the folk event, said they had worked hard to ensure the event complied with any covid-19 safety restrictions.

The freee admission event is supported by the money from stalls and the musicians play for free.

