Folk legends Steeleye Span are not to be missed in Scunthorpe Baths Hall show

Steeleye Span (Photo credit: Peter Silver)

Baths Hall, Scunthorpe, October 9.

Folk rock favourites Steeleye Span continue their delayed 50th Anniversary Tour with an eagerly-awaited visit in October.

1970 would prove a vintage year for music and the start of an era that would change the world.For Steeleye Span – formed the year before - it would mark a major milestone.

The band released their debut album Hark The Village Wait, a record that would not only launch one of the most enduring stories in the folk world and beyond but also come to influence further generations of artists.

Five decades on and the band is led as ever by the iconic vocals of Maddy Prior and with a seven piece line-up featuring some of the most skilled musicians on the UK folk scene. Their 50th anniversary tour will be a celebration of the key tracks from that famous album as well as favourites from their long career.

Details: For more see www.scunthorpetheatres.co.ukPhoto credit: Peter Silver