Folk rock legends Steeleye Span are not to be missed at Baths Hall in Scunthorpe

Baths Hall Scunthorpe, October 6.
Folk fans across the area will be counting down the days until these legendary folk rock pioneers come to the venue as part of their eagerly-awaited and rescheduled 50th anniversary tour.1970 would prove to be a vintage year for music and the start of an era that would change the world.For Steeleye Span – formed the year before - it would mark a major milestone.The band released their debut album Hark The Village Wait, a record that would launch one of the most enduring stories in the folk world but also come to influence further generations of artists.Five decades on and the band, led by the iconic vocals of Maddy Prior and with a seven piece line-up, will be playing a celebration of key tracks from that famous album as well as favourites and gems from their long and famous career.
Details: Go to www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk for more.Photo credit: Peter Silver